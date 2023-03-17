The Alberta government will be spending tens of millions of dollars to increase assistance offered through legal aid and offer more timely justice services.
“By increasing investment in legal aid, civil Crown counsel, and Crown prosecutors, we’re strengthening the justice system, making it more accessible, more reliable for all Albertans,” said Alberta Justice Minister and Attorney General Tyler Shandro at a Friday press conference.
“As a lawyer, I understand the vital role a robust legal aid program plays in the justice system.”
Shandro said he wants vulnerable Albertans to access legal aid when they need it. By spending money on Albertans’ equal access to justice, he said the government is upholding people’s right to have access to courts and tribunals to resolve disputes and to protect their rights and freedoms.
He called equal access to justice “a bedrock of our democracy. He said the Alberta government will be spending $40.3 million on legal aid to ensure people have access to a strong roster of lawyers.
This funding will ensure the rate roster lawyers are paid reflect current court processes and compensation and efforts are matched.
The Justice minister went on to say the Alberta government will spend $20.2 million for more civil Crown counsels. He said the lawyers will draft grants, write contracts and legislation, and stand up for government’s interests in court.
They will address the growing complexity and volume of legal work. This includes standing up against the Canadian government’s interference in Alberta’s affairs.
Shandro said the government will use $4.6 million to hire 16 more Crown prosecutors to support expanding its pre-charge assessment system, a system which ensures the strongest cases move forward.
Crown prosecutors will review charges with police, and provide an assessment on whether to lay a charge. He said pre-charge assessment results in a focus on violent crimes.
Shandro concluded by saying the policies will “create efficiencies and will ultimately reduce the burden on our courts and all Albertans.”
“So in conclusion, when we bring all these elements together, we notice common and interconnected threads which create a stronger, practical, progressive, and even more resilient justice system to serve Albertans around the province,” he said.
The Alberta government said in December it was increasing the tariff rate for legal aid roster lawyers to $125 per hour from $100 per hour in January.
Shandro instructed Legal Aid Alberta to conduct a modernization review of the legal aid system in April. They submitted their recommendations to him in October.
The government said the review would benefit the roster by simplifying certificate management and administration, minimizing billing under the tariff, and ensuring adequate compensation for substantive work required on a file.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.