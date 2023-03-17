Tyler Shandro

Tyler Shandro said the Alberta government will be spending more money on legal aid. 

The Alberta government will be spending tens of millions of dollars to increase assistance offered through legal aid and offer more timely justice services. 

“By increasing investment in legal aid, civil Crown counsel, and Crown prosecutors, we’re strengthening the justice system, making it more accessible, more reliable for all Albertans,” said Alberta Justice Minister and Attorney General Tyler Shandro at a Friday press conference. 

