The Alberta government said people needing emergency care will experience a new, improved Peter Lougheed Centre (PLC) effective Aug. 29 because of an emergency department redevelopment. 

“The redeveloped emergency department (ED) at the Peter Lougheed Centre is another example of our commitment to strengthening our healthcare system in Calgary and across the province,” said Alberta Health Minister, Adriana LaGrange, in a Tuesday press release. 

