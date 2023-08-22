Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Alberta government said people needing emergency care will experience a new, improved Peter Lougheed Centre (PLC) effective Aug. 29 because of an emergency department redevelopment.
“The redeveloped emergency department (ED) at the Peter Lougheed Centre is another example of our commitment to strengthening our healthcare system in Calgary and across the province,” said Alberta Health Minister, Adriana LaGrange, in a Tuesday press release.
“The opening of the redeveloped emergency department will provide enhanced emergency care to better meet the needs of Calgarians.”
The Alberta government said construction of phase one began in 2021 and is now complete. It said Albertans will benefit from a larger, upgraded triage area, an improved resuscitation and trauma space and new, modern care spaces.
The $137 million redevelopment will enhance Emergency Medical Services access to the ED, improving the design and functionality of the space for staff and patients.
The PLC opened in 1988 — a time when the ED was designed to accommodate 30,000 to 40,000 patient visits each year. Close to 73,000 patients visited it in 2022 — a 9% increase compared with the previous year.
The Alberta government said it recognized there was a need for a new, larger space and announced funding for this redevelopment in 2020, with construction starting in 2021. Once all phases are complete, it said the PLC will have doubled in size and will support more patients with a total of 89 beds, decreasing ED wait times.
“While the final project is slated for completion in 2025, finishing this phase takes us one step closer,” said Alberta Infrastructure Minister, Peter Guthrie.
“Alberta Infrastructure will continue to work closely with government and industry to deliver the high-quality infrastructure and increased healthcare access that Calgarians and Albertans need today and in the future.”
The Alberta government continued by saying phase two of the project, expected to begin in early fall 2023, will feature new, state-of-the-art equipment which will help improve the patient experience and decrease wait times for patient diagnostics. This includes the addition of a portable X-ray machine (two total), four additional bedside ultrasounds (six total), and a bladder scanner.
When finished in 2025, the new ED will provide 25 additional care spaces, each with the added capability of continuous cardiac monitoring and increased overall space from 2,300 sq. ft. to 4,600 sq. ft.
“The opening of the expanded emergency department demonstrates the government’s commitment to meeting the growing needs of our city while helping to improve access to care for those who need it most,” said Alberta Health Services President and CEO, Mauro Chies.
Alberta’s EMS crisis has multiple facets and is rooted in long-standing problems, according to a March report conducted by the Parkland Institute.
