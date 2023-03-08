ALERT Logo

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams handle investigations into serious crimes.

The Alberta government will be forming new units under the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) to stop gangs and illegal firearm violence. 

“We are putting gangs on notice: illegal gun violence and crime will not be tolerated,” said Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis in a Wednesday press release. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

How about they just quit arresting pastors for preaching and feeding the homeless. That should free up about 50% of CPS.

