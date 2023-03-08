The Alberta government will be forming new units under the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) to stop gangs and illegal firearm violence.
“We are putting gangs on notice: illegal gun violence and crime will not be tolerated,” said Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis in a Wednesday press release.
“Calgarians deserve to feel safe in their own community, and we also know that these criminals will stretch this kind of violence beyond those municipal borders.”
The release said gang violence has been rising in Alberta, with 126 shootings in Calgary in 2022 — an increase of 30% over the previous year. It said Budget 2023 will spend $4.4 million to combat this violence by creating a gang suppression unit and firearms investigative unit under ALERT.
The gang suppression unit will work to identify and suppress gang and illegal firearm violence, support activities being done by the firearms investigate unit, and identify people at risk of being victims or perpetrators.
The release went on to say the two units will work with Calgary police, RCMP, Criminal Intelligence Service Alberta, and the firearms lab to disrupt and dismantle organized crime, provide intelligence resources across the province, and address illegal firearms use. It said these teams will support the ongoing efforts of ALERT to address gun violence affecting communities across Alberta.
ALERT CEO Marc Cochlin said its strength is found in its integrated policing model. Cochlin said this funding “bolsters our ability to work in tandem with our policing partners to investigate and prevent gang and firearms-related violence in Calgary and the surrounding area.”
“ALERT has a long-standing history of success, and these new dedicated enforcement teams will provide a mix of covert and overt resources towards ensuring a fulsome and complete approach to making our community safe,” he said.
Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld said over the past several years, gun violence has been a top priority for the service. Neufeld added this funding will enable Calgary police to “continue to work with our partners to ensure we are targeting all aspects of gun violence, including the presence of unlawful firearms, organized crime, and offender management.”
“Together, we can increase our efforts on the identification, prioritization, investigation, and enforcement of those bringing violence into our communities,” he said.
Ellis concluded by saying this approach brings together the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources to combat organized crime.
“We’re taking action and putting these resources in place to tackle these issues,” he said.
Calgary police stopped an alleged organized crime syndicate made up of about 500 drug addicts based in the downtown core in 2020.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
How about they just quit arresting pastors for preaching and feeding the homeless. That should free up about 50% of CPS.
