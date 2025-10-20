Alberta government focuses on results as fall session begins

Alberta’s government is kicking off the 2025 fall session with a focus on tangible results for health care, education and public safety. Members of the legislative assembly return Thursday for the start of the second session of the province’s 31st legislature.The first session saw the passage of 55 government bills, setting a foundation for continued action. The fall session will open with a speech from the throne outlining next steps to grow the economy, create jobs and support Albertans.“Albertans gave us a job to do, and we are getting it done,” said Joseph Schow, government house leader and minister of jobs, economy, trade and immigration. “We are focused on the issues that matter to Albertans, defending our interests with low taxes and regulatory burden, public safety, stronger health care and making life better and safer for all.”Key legislation this fall will include the full implementation of new health agencies, Acute Care Alberta and Primary Care Alberta, as well as amendments to establish the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, aimed at increasing law enforcement capacity across the province..Other measures will streamline approvals for internationally trained professionals in regulated professions and protect them from undue discipline for matters outside their work. Since 2019, Alberta has cut red tape, saving taxpayers and businesses more than $3 billion, a figure expected to grow with new legislation.The government plans to table at least 15 pieces of legislation this session, including the Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, Health Statutes Amendment Act, Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, and Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, among others.