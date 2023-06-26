Vehicles highway

Vehicles on a highway

 Courtesy of epSos.de/Wikimedia Commons

The Alberta government said Graduated Driver Licence (GDL) drivers who have completed their two-year probation period with a clean record will receive a letter informing them of their change in their status to non-GDL. 

“GDL was an expensive, duplicative licensing scheme that discriminated against good young drivers,” said Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen in a Monday press release. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.