Alberta government initiates 25% discount on personal registry services for seniors

In a bid to alleviate financial strains on seniors grappling with rising living costs, Alberta's government is rolling out a 25% discount on personal registry services. This measure aims to provide significant relief to the province's senior population, comprising more than 725,000 individuals."Every dollar Alberta seniors save through this measure is another dollar back in their pockets that they can better spend on other priorities," said Premier Danielle Smith.Effective April 1, seniors aged 65 and above, residing in Alberta, will be eligible for the discount when availing services such as vehicle registration renewals, driver’s licences, standard plates and vital statistics products such as marriage licences at registry offices."The discount will provide some modest relief for seniors, many of whom are on a fixed income, and make life more affordable," said Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally.The implementation of the seniors' discount aligns with Budget 2024, with anticipated annual savings ranging from $16.5 to $20 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Sheila Hallett, executive director of the Edmonton Seniors Coordinating Council, lauded the initiative as a concrete action to address the financial challenges faced by seniors amidst inflation.The discount does not apply to corporate and business services, personal property services, commercial vehicle registrations or optional products such as personalized and specialty licence plates. Additionally, it will not be applicable to enforcement measures such as speeding tickets and will not apply to transactions before April 1. Registry agents will have a comprehensive list of eligible services for the discount.