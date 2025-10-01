News

Alberta government invests $14M in early planning for West Coast oil pipeline

"This project application is about more than a pipeline; it's about unlocking Canada’s full economic potential."
Premier Danielle Smith makes energy announcement
Premier Danielle Smith makes energy announcementScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pipelines
Danielle Smith

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news