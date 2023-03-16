The Alberta government released a third-party inspection report and delivered binding directives for Chestermere city council and administration.
“Having reviewed the inspection report and the feedback from all members of Chestermere city council and administration, I consider Chestermere to be managed in an irregular, improper, and improvident manner,” said Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz in a Wednesday press release.
“Albertans expect their municipalities to behave responsibly and for local decision-making and service delivery to reflect the interests and needs of the community.”
The municipal affairs minister directed the ministry following dozens of complaints from Chestermere residents to undertake a preliminary review to determine whether the concerns merited a formal inspection.
The release said a formal inspection was conducted, and the 12 directives from Schulz are based on and supported by findings from the report. It said they have clear requirements and timelines with which Chestermere council and administration must comply.
If they are not implemented to the satisfaction of Schulz, further orders might be issued, including removing council members and the chief administrative officer.
The release went on to say an official administrator will remain in place to oversee the City of Chestermere and support implementing the directives until at least the end of 2023.
“The residents of Chestermere should be able to expect good governance from their council, and I hope council will address these issues identified in the report and follow the directives I’ve set out,” said Schulz.
The City of Chestermere said the mayor and council will be reviewing the recommendations and directives soon.
“As recommended by both George Cuff and the minister, mayor and council will be consulting immediately with legal counsel regarding the report and the directives of the minister," said the city.
"There is some initial concern regarding some of the findings in the Cuff report, the process by which the report was arrived at, the recommendations in the report and the directives of the minister — legal counsel will be reviewing options, although at this point no decision has been made regarding any actions and no decisions will be made without due consideration.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
We need some investigative journalism here. What were the nature of the complaints? I read a posting from a guy who claims he received a $5000 fine for smoking cannabis in public in Chestermere. He claimed the mayor had a hate on for cannabis users and was trying to drive them out of town. Is this what we are dealing with or?
Big problem with this news story is that they never actually mentioned what the complaints were. Should that not be a vital part of the story?
Exactly. Jodi Gondek's woke council thinks they can act with impunity. Calgarians stand up against drag queens and pedophiles? Jail 'em and fine 'em. Calgarians feel unsafe using transit? Let's move schools downtown and open art galleries (when we don't tear down the buildings). People demonstrating outside the homes of the mayor and council? Make those very same Calgarians pay for the security systems that wouldn't be necessary if you actually listened to the public that pays your salaries. And now let's start the 15 minute city ghetto project in the city that is the source of the hardest working, most innovative, freedom loving Canadians.
Now do Calgary & Edmonton
Heh, and Edmonton and Calgary get a pass? Unless you're a Stalinist, there's nothing "regular" about how either of those cities are run. Heck, Edmonton even has its jab requirements in place for all employees.
I couldn't believe that Edmonton still had this draconian policy in place - which lead me to check it out for myself... You were correct... but as of March 10, that terrible policy has been rescinded http://bit.ly/3lKwb6j
