The Alberta government released a third-party inspection report and delivered binding directives for Chestermere city council and administration. 

“Having reviewed the inspection report and the feedback from all members of Chestermere city council and administration, I consider Chestermere to be managed in an irregular, improper, and improvident manner,” said Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz in a Wednesday press release. 

A Person
A Person

We need some investigative journalism here. What were the nature of the complaints? I read a posting from a guy who claims he received a $5000 fine for smoking cannabis in public in Chestermere. He claimed the mayor had a hate on for cannabis users and was trying to drive them out of town. Is this what we are dealing with or?

guest346
guest346

Big problem with this news story is that they never actually mentioned what the complaints were. Should that not be a vital part of the story?

will1
will1

Exactly. Jodi Gondek's woke council thinks they can act with impunity. Calgarians stand up against drag queens and pedophiles? Jail 'em and fine 'em. Calgarians feel unsafe using transit? Let's move schools downtown and open art galleries (when we don't tear down the buildings). People demonstrating outside the homes of the mayor and council? Make those very same Calgarians pay for the security systems that wouldn't be necessary if you actually listened to the public that pays your salaries. And now let's start the 15 minute city ghetto project in the city that is the source of the hardest working, most innovative, freedom loving Canadians.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Now do Calgary & Edmonton

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Heh, and Edmonton and Calgary get a pass? Unless you're a Stalinist, there's nothing "regular" about how either of those cities are run. Heck, Edmonton even has its jab requirements in place for all employees.

Eldrin
Eldrin

I couldn't believe that Edmonton still had this draconian policy in place - which lead me to check it out for myself... You were correct... but as of March 10, that terrible policy has been rescinded http://bit.ly/3lKwb6j

