Alberta government partners to fight chronic disease

Alberta's government is teaming up with Novo Nordisk Canada and Alberta Innovates to tackle chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, launching the Alberta Lighthouse Initiative to fund prevention and management projects across the province.The initiative, backed by $2 million from the provincial government and matched by Novo Nordisk for a total fund of $4 million, will support community programs, early detection clinics, and digital tools designed to help Albertans adopt healthier lifestyles and prevent serious complications. Alberta Innovates will oversee the partnership, ensuring projects align with strategic priorities and are selected transparently."Our government wants to help Albertans live healthier lives. This initiative tackles the root causes of chronic diseases and supports new ideas and innovation in our growing life sciences sector," said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services..Vince Lamanna, president of Novo Nordisk Canada, said the partnership "underscores the importance of collaboration and demonstrates our shared commitment to drive change for healthier communities." Mike Mahon, CEO of Alberta Innovates, added that the project "will leverage Alberta's innovation advantage in primary care and community-led projects to strengthen prevention and reduce the prevalence of chronic conditions."About 20% of Albertans in 2023-2024 were living with cardiovascular diseases or hypertension, while obesity, diabetes and chronic kidney disease also remain widespread. .Many of these conditions are preventable through healthy lifestyle choices such as not smoking, eating well, staying active, limiting alcohol and managing stress.Alberta's life sciences sector generated $9.2 billion in revenue and employed roughly 23,000 people in 2024.The Lighthouse Initiative aims to reduce chronic disease, relieve pressure on the health care system, and improve quality of life for Albertans.