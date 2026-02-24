Alberta government prioritizes economic growth and protecting residents in Spring 2026 session

Alberta’s government is kicking off its 2026 spring sitting with a legislative agenda the UCP says wii focus on economic strength and the protection of Albertans, outlining plans to reduce red tape, remove barriers to spend, and streamline approvals for major projects.“Albertans deserve to know their government is focused on them, their families, jobs, safety and well-being,” said Government House Leader Joseph Schow. “As we begin this sitting, I look forward to standing up to support Albertans at a time that many feel uncertainty about what the future holds. With our government, I am certain Alberta will continue to show resilience in the face of global economic uncertainty.”The spring session will include legislation to implement the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods, aimed at removing interprovincial trade barriers and creating a more efficient path for businesses to buy and sell across provincial lines..Alberta also plans to tighten oversight of immigration by licensing international recruiters and immigration consultants and increasing employer accountability."We want to make sure that if someone's coming to Alberta to work as a permanent or non-permanent resident, that they're going to be treated well," Schow, who is the Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade, and Immigration, said."That they're going to be treated fairly, compensated fairly. And so, the government is using this legislation to have more oversight at the provincial level over immigration and who's hiring him and who's hiring workers coming in."The immigration legislation will differ from the questions posed to Albertans in the referendum scheduled for October, according to Schow, but he also said that the two will work "hand-in-hand."Officials say these measures will protect immigrants from bad actors while ensuring population growth aligns with economic needs and avoids undue pressure on housing, jobs, health care, and social services..To attract major investment and create jobs, the government will propose legislation to streamline approvals for major projects, ensuring proposals are not delayed by red tape."We expect a lot of major projects to come to Alberta because the investment attraction environment that we've created as a government since 2019," Schow said. "We are establishing what we call the 'party delivery office' to develop this approach and identify projects that are in the best interest of Alberta."Housing development is also a priority: Alberta delivered record housing starts in 2025, accounting for nearly a quarter of all new housing in Canada. New legislation would allow municipalities to fast-track low-risk development permits while maintaining safety and building standards.In total, the government intends to propose legislation that will amend 11 different pieces of legislation, consisting of 220,000 "unnecessary requirements and regulatory burdens," coming from seven different ministries. .Tourism will continue to receive support through destination marketing initiatives, with legislation proposed to keep fees voluntary, transparent, and used for their intended purpose.Public safety is also on the agenda.The Alberta Sheriffs Police Service (ASPS) will continue implementation, giving municipalities more policing options and strengthening frontline response capabilities.Legislation will also be introduced to regulate Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) in Alberta, providing consistent oversight to protect vulnerable residents amid federal expansion of eligibility.Since 2019, the Alberta government has removed more than 220,000 unnecessary regulatory requirements, saving residents and businesses over $3 billion.