The Alberta government has chosen the winning applicants on two Deerfoot Trail proposals to help Calgary families get around the city safer and faster.
“Deerfoot Trail is a vital north-south corridor and transportation corridor through Calgary, moving people and goods across the province,” said Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen in a Wednesday press release.
“That’s why it is so important that we are moving ahead with these projects that will reduce congestion and travel times on Alberta’s busiest highway.”
The release said Deerfoot Trail Partners — comprised of Aecon Infrastructure Management — has been selected as the preferred applicant to work on the Ivor Strong Bridge, Anderson Road/Bow Bottom Trail, Southland Drive, and Glenmore Trail. It said Aecon Transportation West was selected to complete improvements at Beddington Trail NW/11 Street NE.
The construction costs for the two projects is about $615 million.
The release went on to say improvements include increasing capacity on ramps, adding lanes, reconfiguring exits and intersections, and twinning a bridge. It added they will address key bottlenecks on Deerfoot between Glenmore and Anderson/Bow Bottom.
Alberta United Conservative MLA Tanya Fir (Calgary-Peigan) said many of her constituents use Deerfoot every day to go to work, school, or recreational activities.
“I’m glad to see our government is taking action to improve their lives by addressing the biggest issues that Deerfoot Trail has which contribute to traffic jams and commuter delays,” said Fir.
“These intersection upgrades and roadway expansions will mean improved traffic flow and reduced travel times for drivers.”
The release continued by saying improvements will enhance safety and save time for commuters. When completed, it said drivers can expect their commutes to be 15% faster during morning rush hour and about 22% faster during evening rush hour.
Taken together, these upgrades will save about 900,000 hours per year for Calgarians, which will provide an economic boost of about $23 million per year.
Improvements to Deerfoot are being completed in distinct projects, prioritizing work on the most congested areas which can be completed quickly.
Alberta UCP MLA Jeremy Nixon (Calgary-Klein) said his constituents “know the pain of being stuck in traffic on Deerfoot Trail all to well.”
“These improvements are much needed and will help them spend more time with their families, as their commutes to school, the grocery store, and work will be faster than ever before,” said Nixon.
The Alberta government said in August the first stage of improving Deerfoot will include upgrades between 64 Avenue and McKnight Boulevard N.W.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.