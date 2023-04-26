Deerfoot Trail

Morning rush hour traffic on Calgary's Deerfoot Trail.

The Alberta government has chosen the winning applicants on two Deerfoot Trail proposals to help Calgary families get around the city safer and faster. 

“Deerfoot Trail is a vital north-south corridor and transportation corridor through Calgary, moving people and goods across the province,” said Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen in a Wednesday press release. 

