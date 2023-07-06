Recovery community

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the provincial government is pleased to be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siksika Nation to develop an addictions treatment facility. 

“With an investment of up to $30 million in capital, this new 75-bed recovery community will provide holistic addiction treatment services for up to 300 people every year,” said Smith at a Thursday press conference. 

