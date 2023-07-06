Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the provincial government is pleased to be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siksika Nation to develop an addictions treatment facility.
“With an investment of up to $30 million in capital, this new 75-bed recovery community will provide holistic addiction treatment services for up to 300 people every year,” said Smith at a Thursday press conference.
“And once the building is complete, Alberta’s government will also fully fund the operations of the recovery community so that no person is forced to pay out of pocket for lifesaving care.”
Smith called developing this recovery community with Siksika Nation and other indigenous communities “an important step towards increasing access to long-term addiction treatment that meets the needs of First Nations.”
She said this announcement is the most recent example of working with indigenous people to fight addiction.
Smith acknowledged the Alberta government is collaborating with other indigenous tribes to build recover communities, as part of its shift in how addiction treatment is provided.
For everyone who chooses recovery, she said there is a better life and recovery is possible for every one.
Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said indigenous people are disproportionately affected by addiction.
“And it’s our responsibility — I believe it’s my responsibility morally — for this government to step in and support immediately, without waiting for the federal government to fund these supports directly on land directly connected to the people of Siksika to make sure that they’re supported right away,” said Williams.
“For many people, this is the only opportunity that they have to find some sort of support when they’re drowning in this disease, this illness of addiction.”
Williams said the Alberta government’s vision is “a holistic, long-term, supportive safe environment for those who are getting treated for addiction.” This is important because addiction goes beyond affecting individuals.
Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot said many of his residents have to go to Calgary facilities with long wait times.
“That facility on the nation will help our people get into those facilities in that critical window that they need to get into that facility,” said Crowfoot.
Crowfoot said this recovery community will be open to everyone in southern Alberta, adding when people make Siksika stronger, it will go outwards.
He asked people to imagine how much safer Calgary will be.
The Alberta government signed an MOU with Enoch Cree Nation in April for a new recovery community facility serving the Edmonton area.
