Alberta government spends $22 million to strengthen school safety

Alberta’s government is spending $22 million to make schools safer, funding building upgrades and enhanced training for school staff across the province. Following the tragic incident in Tumbler Ridge, $20 million will go toward upgrading school security infrastructure, while $2 million will support safety-related training programs for staff.“In response to the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, we are taking decisive action to strengthen school security and ensure staff are better prepared to respond in critical moments. Safety cannot be an afterthought, and we will continue working closely with school boards to make sure they have the infrastructure, tools and training needed to protect students and staff when it matters most,” said Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Education and Childcare.Of the $2 million for training, $1.75 million will be distributed to public school boards based on student enrolment, with the remaining $250,000 provided to the Association of Independent Schools & Colleges in Alberta to train eligible independent school leaders. Funding can be used for trauma-informed practices, emergency preparedness, multidisciplinary response approaches, and critical incident response..The $20 million for building security will support upgrades such as locks, doors, security cameras, window coverings, and related improvements. Funding will be allocated to eligible school boards based on student enrolment.“Alberta School Boards Association thanks government for this additional investment in the safety and well-being of Alberta students and staff. We appreciate that public, Catholic and francophone school boards, as voices of their local communities, will have the flexibility to determine how this funding is allocated to support safety, security and emergency preparedness,” said Shali Baziuk, president of the Alberta School Boards Association.Alberta’s government will also introduce consistent provincial safety standards for all public, separate, Francophone, charter, and accredited independent schools over the next few months. School authorities will be required to report on how funds are used, with interim reporting due in November 2026 and final reporting in November 2027.