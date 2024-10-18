Alberta government spends $2.5 Million to support Jasper's tourism recovery

The Alberta government has announced a $2.5 million initiative to help jump-start tourism recovery in Jasper, as the town prepares for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. This funding aims to support local tourism operators, businesses, and services as they rebuild after significant setbacks caused by recent challenges, including wildfires."Tourism is the backbone of Jasper's economy, and for the town to rebuild, we need to see a strong return of tourism businesses, accommodation providers, services, and experiences," said Joseph Schow, Alberta’s Minister of Tourism and Sport. "This funding will help Jasper's tourism businesses prepare to welcome visitors this fall and winter, ensuring they remain viable and ready for next summer."Jasper, known for its stunning natural beauty in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, relies heavily on tourism, which has been central to its economy for decades. The recent disruptions have impacted local businesses and the broader community, making tourism recovery essential for its future.“The return of visitors is essential for the health and well-being of Jasper," added Martin Long, MLA for West Yellowhead. The funding will be channeled through Travel Alberta, the province’s destination management organization, and will support promotional activities encouraging visitation during the fall and winter months. It will also provide sustainability funding for Tourism Jasper and financial aid to tourism businesses, helping them expand their offerings in preparation for the colder seasons.Jasper accounts for a significant portion of Alberta's tourism sector, representing 22 to 25% of tourism expenditures in the Canadian Rockies. Local tourism officials are optimistic that the new funding will not only boost economic recovery but also reaffirm that Jasper is open for business.“These funds will provide direct support to our tourism operators and help reinforce the message that Jasper is open for business this fall and into the winter season," said Tyler Riopel, CEO of Tourism Jasper.