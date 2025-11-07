Alberta government strikes cabinet committee to tackle classroom size and complexity

Alberta is taking new steps to address growing classroom sizes and increasing complexity in the public education system with the creation of the Class Size and Complexity Cabinet Committee. The committee, co-chaired by Premier Danielle Smith and Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, will guide government policy and deploy resources to schools most in need.“Classrooms are evolving, and immediate action is required. This committee will help us address the concerns of teachers, parents and students around class sizes and complexity,” said Smith.Throughout November, the government will work with school boards to collect data on class sizes and classroom composition. This data will be used to direct resources where they are most needed and will be released annually starting in January..The committee includes non-voting members from school boards, administrators, and the Alberta Teachers’ Association, and will consult with educational experts, teachers, educational assistants, specialists in complex needs, and parents to guide its decisions.Nicolaides said the committee responds directly to teacher concerns. “We are providing solutions. The Class Size and Complexity Cabinet Committee will help us take immediate action and ensure teachers and students are given the support they need to succeed.”The committee’s work builds on the Aggression and Complexity in Schools Action Team established in June 2025, whose report will be released soon. Its recommendations will inform the rollout of solutions and the creation of a new inclusive education policy framework..Edmonton Catholic Schools chief superintendent Lynnette Anderson said the committee’s work will “support teachers in responding to the growing complexity in our classrooms” and improve the educational experience for students and educators alike. Calgary Board of Education chief superintendent Joanne Pitman added that collaboration with the government will enhance classroom conditions and student outcomes.Using the data collected, the committee will also guide the government in hiring 3,000 new teachers and 1,500 educational assistants over the next three years. It will help identify where new schools and modular classrooms are needed, advancing the government’s plan to spend $8.6 billion to build 130 new schools and provide 109 modular classrooms for growing communities.School boards are required to submit classroom data by Nov. 24, providing a foundation for the committee to act quickly on Alberta’s education challenges.