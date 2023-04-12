Louise Dean

 Louise Dean Centre 

 Courtesy Karina Zapata/CBC

The Alberta government is spending more than $3 million on the relocation of the Louise Dean Centre (LDC) to Jack James High School in Calgary to better support teen mothers.

“Louise Dean School students should be able to pursue their education with compassion and care,” said Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange in a Wednesday press release.

Empty classroom

Empty classroom

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.