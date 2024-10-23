Alberta government to review laws protecting professionals' freedom of expression

The Alberta government is considering legislative changes to protect the freedom of expression for regulated professionals, responding to growing concerns that professional regulatory bodies may be overreaching in limiting individual speech and imposing compulsory training unrelated to professional practice.This fall, the government will launch an engagement process to hear directly from regulated professionals, with the goal of ensuring that professional regulatory bodies focus on overseeing professional competence and conduct, rather than restricting members' rights and freedoms."Freedom of expression is a bedrock in a democratic society," said Premier Danielle Smith. "We are committed to standing up for Albertans' freedom and ensuring that they are not coerced into self-censorship by threats from their regulatory bodies."Justice Minister Mickey Amery echoed these concerns, noting that professionals have faced complaints and even disciplinary action for expressing personal beliefs unrelated to their work. "This situation could lead to self-censorship and infringe on their ability to speak freely," Amery said. "We are initiating this review to safeguard members' rights and freedoms."The review will gather input from regulated professionals, their governing bodies, and other stakeholders, focusing on whether regulatory oversight is extending beyond professional competence into areas such as free expression, unrelated training, and vexatious complaints. It will also consider how to protect professionals who hold multiple roles.The review will encompass 118 regulated professions governed by 67 regulatory bodies across 11 ministries in Alberta. The government aims to ensure that regulations strike the right balance between upholding professional standards and protecting civil liberties.