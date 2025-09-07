Alberta government unveils jobs strategy to tackle employment barriers

The Alberta government has launched the Alberta Jobs Strategy, a sweeping plan to boost employment by focusing on training, education and workforce readiness.The blueprint brings together nearly 50 government programs under four pillars: career awareness, career readiness, removing barriers and employer focus. The initiatives range from literacy and language programs to health workforce support and employment partnerships for indigenous people.Jobs Minister Joseph Schow said the goal is to prepare Albertans for a competitive job market. .“The Alberta Jobs Strategy is about empowering people in Alberta to seize the opportunities of tomorrow, with the training, support and information they need to succeed,” Schow said.With Alberta’s population projected to hit 5.5 million by 2030, the province is pitching itself as the best place to do business, citing the lowest corporate tax rate in Canada, reduced red tape and freer interprovincial trade. Business leaders backed the announcement, calling the strategy a smart move to align skills with industry needs.Shauna Feth, president of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, said employers are struggling to find skilled workers..“The Alberta Jobs Strategy is a smart spend in the province’s economic competitiveness and shared prosperity,” she said.Education leaders also praised the plan. SAIT president David Ross said trades training will be key to Alberta’s growth, while Calgary Economic Development president Brad Parry called the whole-of-government approach necessary to keep up with a changing economy.The strategy promises more opportunities for young people, women, indigenous people, newcomers and persons with disabilities — groups that face the most barriers to finding work.