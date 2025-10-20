Alberta gov’t avoids questions on enforcing teachers back to work legislation

Joseph Schow, Government House Leader and Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration, says he cannot comment on the government enforcing legislation to get Alberta teachers back to work. At a press conference Monday, Schow stated the government will "wait and see what's necessary, but we are going to take whatever steps are needed to make sure that kids are in the classroom and get an education."In terms of the timeline for implementing said legislation, Schow says, "for me to give you a timeline, I think would be imprudent."However he does later states "if necessary we would use that."."If necessary, in terms of legislative process, we consult with my office and the Premier's office about the means by which we would pass that legislation," stated Schow."I would suspect, though it's probably too far off, and seeing the opposition, they would oppose such legislation vehemently, so we would have to use other tools or disposal to get it through in a timely manner and get kids back in the classroom."Schow also stated in the next 24 hours, "we're going to discuss all the means that we have available to us to get kids back in the classroom at that time.".This comes after the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) rejected an enhanced mediation deal last week that government officials claim would have ended the strike.Premier Danielle Smith, Finance Minister Nate Horner, and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in a statement they are "very disappointed" about the rejection of the deal.Officials also stated that the strike, which is entering the three-week mark, could pose "irreparable harm" to Alberta's education system.It is possible the government could legislate teachers to return to school by Oct. 28.