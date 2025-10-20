News

Alberta gov’t avoids questions on enforcing teachers back to work legislation

ATA strike, Minister Joseph Schow, Alberta Legislature
ATA strike, Minister Joseph Schow, Alberta LegislaturePhoto Credit: Leah Mushet
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Government
Joseph Schow
Government House Leader
Ata
Finance Minister Nate Horner
Alberta Teachers' Association
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Minister Joseph Schow
ATA strike
2025 fall session
2025 fall Alberta legislature session
Government House Leader and Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration
Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration
Alberta teachers back to work legislation
AB teachers back to work legislation
teachers back to work legislation
ducation Minister Demetrios Nicolaides

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news