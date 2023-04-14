Nicholas Milliken

Nicholas Milliken said the Alberta government is committed to building out the recovery-oriented system of care. 

The Alberta government will be directing more than $5 million over three years to provide recovery-oriented programs to people in police custody and expand harm reduction teams in Calgary.

“Like many Calgarians, I’ve grown increasingly concerned about the growing trend of social issues like addiction, mental health, homelessness, and public safety and how they have affected our city,” said Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Nicholas Milliken at a Friday press conference.

Mike Ellis

Mike Ellis said social disorder is increasing in cities across Canada. 

