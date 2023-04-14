The Alberta government will be directing more than $5 million over three years to provide recovery-oriented programs to people in police custody and expand harm reduction teams in Calgary.
“Like many Calgarians, I’ve grown increasingly concerned about the growing trend of social issues like addiction, mental health, homelessness, and public safety and how they have affected our city,” said Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Nicholas Milliken at a Friday press conference.
“Residents, businesses, transit riders, and even visitors can all clearly see the impact of this crisis and the social disorder that comes along with it.”
Milliken said the funding includes $1.8 million for crisis workers in Calgary’s 911 dispatch centre to provide enhanced support on mental health and addictions calls, $1 million to expand to outreach teams, $2.2 million for healthcare practitioners and paramedics at the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Spyhill Service Centre and peace officers for transportation, and $775,000 for capital upgrades at the arrest processing unit.
He acknowledged police officers are called to respond to public safety concerns related to mental health and addictions. While the people involved with those calls might not involve emergency services, he said many of them need access to medical care and mental health and addictions supports.
This partnership with CPS will ensure the help they need is available. A specialized health team will be embedded to assess and support people detained under public intoxication charges.
The minister went on to say health professionals at the CPS Spyhill Service Centre will deliver medical care and counselling in a safe, secure setting. They will encourage people to access the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program to obtain opioid medications.
Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis started off the press conference by saying the largest cities observed an increase in criminal activity.
“While we’re indeed taking action to put more boots on the ground in the areas that need it, we also need to make sure we're providing resources to reach and assist the most vulnerable in our communities and provide them with the supports they need to achieve stability,” said Ellis.
“We know these approaches can make a real difference.”
These approaches are reflected in Alberta supporting the Police and Crisis Team (PACT). PACT involves police officers being paired with therapists to respond to 911 calls where there is a mental health concern.
Calgary Coun. Sonya Sharp said people “have long recognized the challenges our city faces with mental health, addiction, and public safety are related.”
“We must tackle the root causes of public safety issues if we want to see real change,” said Sharp.
If the problems are related, she said the solutions should be. The reality is too many Calgarians end up in police custody because they have nowhere to go.
Sharp said that's why it's important people offer compassion, care, and support to those who need it most, especially in crisis moments.
Milliken concluded by saying the Alberta government is “committed to respond to these social issues affecting Alberta’s urban centres, including $58 million earmarked specifically for Calgary.”
“Working closely with our valued partners such as the Calgary Police Service and Alpha House, we are confident we can give Calgarians the help they need to pursue recovery and mental health issues while helping to restore public safety for every one,” he said.
The announcement comes after the Alberta government formed a task force in December to correct social disorder in Calgary.
“Our government takes the addiction crisis and interrelated concerns very seriously,” said Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz.
The initiatives the task force is responsible for implementing will help provide more life-saving services to people struggling with addiction and homelessness, while enhancing public safety within the city.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
