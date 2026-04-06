Alberta grizzly bear hunt debate reignites as encounters spike in rural areas

CALGARY — Calls to bring back a regulated grizzly bear hunt in Alberta are gaining traction as rural municipalities warn of rising safety risks tied to a growing bear population.CBC News reports the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) has passed a resolution urging the provincial government to allow a controlled hunt through a draw system, arguing current policies are no longer keeping pace with conditions on the ground.The resolution, brought forward by Cardston County and approved by a majority of RMA members in late March, comes amid mounting reports of aggressive encounters between humans and grizzlies in southern Alberta.“As the population grows, communities in southern Alberta have seen a significant increase in human-bear interactions,” the county said in its submission.That includes a serious incident last summer in which a fisherman was injured near Cardston after being charged by a sow protecting her cubs. Local officials say bears are increasingly venturing into populated areas—breaking into grain bins, entering buildings, and preying on livestock..Alberta hunter airlifted to hospital after grizzly bear attack west of Calgary.Municipal workers have also reported close calls. In one case, a summer staff member was chased by a grizzly while working near a river in the hamlet of Kimball.RMA president Kara Westerlund said the spike in encounters has heightened safety concerns, particularly along the eastern slopes of the Rockies.A surge in sightings last year prompted Alberta Parks to issue a rare blanket bear warning across Kananaskis Country.“I think there’s a real opportunity to work together to find some meaningful solutions here,” Westerlund said, pointing to a regulated hunt as one option among several.Municipal leaders are also calling on the province to increase spending on grizzly research, conflict mitigation, and programs that help landowners protect property and livestock.Data cited in the resolution underscores the concern. Alberta Fish and Wildlife recorded more than 60 confirmed livestock kills by grizzlies last year, including multiple cases in Cardston County alone.The RMA is also pushing to scrap the province’s Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan— first introduced in 2008 — and replace it with a new management framework that reflects current population levels and conflict trends.Grizzly hunting has been banned in Alberta since 2006, with limited exceptions for treaty harvesting. The species was officially designated as threatened in 2010.In a statement, Alberta’s Ministry of Forestry and Parks did not directly address whether it would consider reopening a hunt, but said it remains focused on balancing public safety with wildlife protection.The province maintains that bear numbers have rebounded significantly since the hunting moratorium, with estimates suggesting the population has grown from roughly 800 animals to more than 1,150 in recent years —pushing bears into more developed areas..Bear spray likely saved lives in double BC grizzly attack.In 2024, Alberta introduced a Wildlife Management Responder Network, allowing approved hunters to kill specific “problem” bears on a case-by-case basis. While officials insist the program is not a formal hunt, participants are permitted to keep the animal after it is killed.Only one grizzly has been taken under the program so far.Westerlund said municipalities want to see that approach expanded into a broader, regulated hunt, with tag numbers set annually based on population data and conflict patterns.Still, some experts caution against rushing into policy changes without updated science. Jeff Bectell, who works on carnivore coexistence in southwestern Alberta, said the lack of recent population surveys complicates decision-making.“Lethal control is part of living with large carnivores,” Bectell said.“But it has to be balanced with good data and a broader strategy.”Provincial figures show 18 grizzlies were killed by people last year through a mix of problem wildlife responses, treaty harvesting, vehicle collisions, and self-defence.Despite uncertainty around exact population numbers, sightings continue to rise.Bears have already been spotted across parts of Alberta this spring, including the well-known Banff grizzly Bear 122 — nicknamed “The Boss.”For rural leaders, the trend is clear: more bears, more encounters, and growing pressure on the province to act.“It’s a great opportunity now to sit down and have those conversations before things become a bigger problem than they already are,” said Westerlund.