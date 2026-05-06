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Alberta gun retailer shuts down citing regulatory pressure and political climate as reasons

Calgary firearms retailer Alberta Tactical Rifle Supply announces closure due to regulatory and governmental pressures
Statement of closure from Alberta Tactical Rifle Supply
Statement of closure from Alberta Tactical Rifle Supply@CCFR_CCDAF on X/Twitter
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