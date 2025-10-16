Alberta Health Minister announces interprovincial meeting to improve healthcare system

In Calgary Thursday, the representative Ministers of Health from each province and territory met, announcing discussions on improving Canada's straining healthcare system. "Ensuring our ability to nimbly adapt to these challenges is a priority for all of us," stated Alberta's Health Minister, Adriana LaGrange. "We all feel the strain of nationwide shortages in healthcare professionals, which is leaving many Canadians without access to primary care, and putting pressure on our hospitals that are overcrowded. ""As a result, the changing global landscape is creating additional vulnerabilities, such as the cost and procurement of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment. "."Today, we discuss these common challenges, shared best practices and identified opportunities for provinces and territories to continue working together to mitigate where we can."Their top priorities at the meeting and areas of discussion include:"Opportunities to attract and retain foreign-trained health care workers, actions to improve recognition of their credentials, and related recommendations we will take to the federal government regarding the acceleration of immigration pathways."Also, "the importance of indigenous led and indigenous-centered Health Solutions and partnerships, and to reduce the service gaps and health inequities they experience across the country. ""And the work being undertaken by a newly formed provincial territorial forum for health ministers on mental health, addiction and recovery," stated LaGrange.