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Alberta homebuilder makes hail-resistant roofing standard on new homes

Alberta homebuilder makes hail-resistant roofing standard on new homes
Alberta homebuilder makes hail-resistant roofing standard on new homesIBC
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Insurance Bureau Of Alberta
Homes by Avi
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