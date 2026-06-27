Alberta homeowners urged to prepare as 2026 hail season gets underway

Insurance industry officials are warning Albertans to prepare for another potentially costly hail season, pointing to billions of dollars in damage caused by severe storms over the past decade.The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) said hail season has already begun in southern Alberta and is encouraging homeowners to take preventative measures to protect their properties and reduce the risk of expensive losses.According to the IBC, Alberta has experienced a major hailstorm every year for the past 10 years, resulting in a combined $8 billion in damage.The organization highlighted Calgary's devastating August 2024 hailstorm, which generated more than 130,000 insurance claims and over $3 billion in insured losses. The storm became the second-costliest disaster in Canadian history, surpassed only by the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire."Hailstorms have been wreaking havoc across Alberta each and every year," said Aaron Sutherland, IBC's vice-president for Pacific and Western Canada.Sutherland said the growing frequency and severity of hailstorms are contributing to higher insurance costs while disrupting lives and businesses long after storms pass.The insurance industry is urging the Alberta government to provide incentives for homeowners to retrofit properties with hail-resistant materials and to require those materials in new construction..IBC said homeowners in high-risk areas can see insurance savings of up to 50% by installing hail-resistant materials. Such upgrades may also qualify homeowners for lower deductibles and enhanced insurance coverage.The warning comes amid what IBC described as an active start to the severe weather season across Western Canada, with flooding reported in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, damaging winds and hail in southern Alberta, and wildfires burning in British Columbia.The bureau recommends that homeowners take immediate precautions when severe thunderstorms are forecast, including parking vehicles in covered areas, clearing eavestroughs to improve drainage and securing or storing outdoor furniture and equipment.Longer-term measures include installing window safety film, impact-resistant storm shutters and Class 4 impact-resistant roofing materials when replacing roofs.Residents are also being advised to seek shelter indoors during hailstorms, avoid windows and skylights, stay clear of flooded areas and be aware of lightning hazards near trees, fences and utility poles."Severe weather season is in full swing," said Sutherland. "It's important that residents take preventative steps to prepare for the unexpected and help mitigate potential damage to their property."