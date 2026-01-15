Alberta hospitals see easing of winter pressures as respiratory virus season peaks

Alberta’s hospitals are beginning to see relief after weeks of intense pressure from seasonal respiratory illnesses, though emergency departments and inpatient units remain busy, the provincial government said Thursday.Early indicators suggest influenza A has peaked and hospital admissions are trending downward, with total respiratory virus hospitalizations falling from a December 30 peak of 995 to 675 as of January 14. Emergency inpatients dropped from 443 on January 7 to 335 last week. Major urban centres continue to experience the highest demand.“Encouraging signs show influenza has peaked and hospitalizations are declining, while we continue expanding capacity so Albertans receive care when and where they need it,” said Matt Jones, Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services.Acute Care Alberta (ACA) has led daily, provincewide coordination among Alberta Health Services, Covenant Health, and other providers to manage patient flow, staffing, and real-time pressures. Hospitals activated surge and overcapacity plans, including temporary beds where staffing allows, accelerated discharges and transfers, designated surge spaces, and limits on non-essential inbound transfers. .Virtual hospital programs have also supported patients recovering at home.The update comes amid ongoing reviews following the death of Prashant Sreekumar at Grey Nuns Community Hospital on December 22, 2025. ACA completed a quality assurance review, Covenant Health conducted an internal review, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an independent investigation. Alberta’s minister of justice has also ordered a fatality inquiry, an unprecedented move, to examine the full circumstances of the death and issue public recommendations.“Acute Care Alberta is coordinating a provincewide response to current capacity challenges by working closely with service delivery organizations… to manage patient flow and ensure all available space is utilized,” said David Diamond, interim CEO of ACA.Alberta’s government said it is continuing to expand health system capacity with 1,000 new acute care beds planned in Edmonton and Calgary, a $400-million immediate spend under the Assisted Living Framework to create 1,500 continuing care spaces, and $17 million for nine urgent care centres across the province to reduce emergency congestion..The government thanked health care professionals for their dedication and urged Albertans to help ease system pressures by staying home when sick and using primary, urgent, or virtual care services for non-urgent needs.Alberta’s emergency departments have seen a 10% growth in visits in recent years, reflecting the province’s aging and more complex patient population.