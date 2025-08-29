Alberta households to see lower natural gas rates in September

Albertans will pay less for natural gas next month after Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) announced a drop in September rates across ATCO’s North and South service territories.For both regions, the regulated default rate will fall from August’s $0.834 per gigajoule to $0.722 per gigajoule. The calculation, verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission, reflects September market prices of about $0.822 per gigajoule with a small downward adjustment from prior months..In practical terms, the typical residential customer using 5 gigajoules will see their September bill average $71 in ATCO North, which covers areas in and north of Red Deer, and $58 in ATCO South, covering communities south of Red Deer.The difference in bills between the two regions is due to separate transmission and distribution charges set by ATCO Gas.DERS reminded customers that anyone seeking alternatives to the regulated rate can review options through the province’s customer choice website.