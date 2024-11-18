Alberta housing starts surge by 34% amid growing demand

Alberta is witnessing a significant increase in housing starts, with 37,971 new homes under construction from January to October 2024 — a 34% rise compared to the same period last year, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The province credits its efforts to reduce construction barriers and promote housing development for the boost, as it aims to address the needs of its growing population.The rise in housing starts is evident across Alberta's major cities:Edmonton: 14,796 starts, up 47% from 10,078 in 2023.Calgary: 20,104 starts, a 24% increase from 16,278.Lethbridge: 624 starts, surging by 209% from 202.Red Deer: 327 starts, up 93% from 169.Apartment construction set a record in the first half of 2024, with 9,903 units started — the highest for any half-year period in Alberta’s history, breaking the previous record from 1977.Alberta's government has implemented initiatives like the Stop Housing Delays portal, designed to identify and eliminate obstacles to residential construction. This collaboration between developers, municipal authorities, and the government aims to streamline the process of getting homes built.“Alberta is seeing remarkable numbers of new housing starts as our province continues to grow. These homes are an investment in Alberta’s future, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure we increase Alberta’s supply and strengthen our communities," said Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon..Since 2019, Alberta has invested almost $850 million to build more than 5,100 affordable housing units and 900 shelter spaces. The government aims to support 25,000 additional low-income households by 2031 through $9 billion in investments in affordable housing.Scott Fash, CEO of the BILD Alberta Association, praised the efforts to reduce construction barriers.“The 34% increase in housing starts highlights the strength of Alberta’s housing market and the positive impact of ongoing efforts. With continued collaboration, we’re building the homes Albertans need to thrive.”