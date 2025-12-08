News

Alberta independence debate intensifies as Lukaszuk set to brief Carney's office

Thomas Lukaszuk has been invited to the Prime Minister's office to discuss the current political climate in Alberta.
Thomas Lukaszuk has been invited to the Prime Minister's office to discuss the current political climate in Alberta. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Prosperity Project
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Cdnpol
Jeffrey Rath

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news