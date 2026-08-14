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Alberta independence leaders condemn 'racist' comment made at Alberta Prosperity Project event

Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Alberta Prosperity Project
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Alberta independence movement
Mitch Sylvestre
BertaProudDad
Alberta referendum 2026
tanya clemens
Let Alberta Decide
monte solberg
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