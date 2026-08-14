Alberta independence leaders condemn 'racist' comment made at Alberta Prosperity Project event

EDMONTON — Prominent Alberta independence figures are speaking out against "racist" comments made at an Alberta Prosperity Project event in Airdrie on Thursday, claiming that they are "unacceptable" and should not serve as a reflection of the movement. "There will always be individuals who say things that do not reflect the values of everyone around them," wrote Let Alberta Decide co-leader Keith Wilson in a social media post. "What matters is how we respond.""On this, there should be no ambiguity: racism should be rejected wherever it appears, and our public debate should be respectful." Wilson's comments came in response to remarks by Black Hat member Ian Parkinson, who, along with other group members, introduced the APP's "Foundation of Freedom," a draft constitution for an independent Alberta intended to promote discussion. The first right in the Foundation of Freedom is that "Every citizen has the right to life, liberty, and security of person." "Your own security," said Parkinson directly after reading the right. "Not some flip-flop towel-headed police officer who doesn’t even speak Canadian.” .Online reactions began flooding social media prior to the event concluding. Vote to Stay, a leading federalist group, released a copy of the clip and called the comment "hate speech," and said that regardless of how an individual feels about Canada's immigration policies, those comments should not be made in a "serious conversation." In a social media post, Monte Solberg, a Vote to Stay leader, said the APP's "promotion of racism" must be denounced. "Monte Solberg is right about one thing that should be beyond dispute: racist language has no place in Alberta’s public life or in any serious discussion about our province’s future," Wilson wrote. "The comment made at the APP event was unacceptable. It should be condemned clearly and without qualification and I do so now." .In a statement released on Friday, APP CEO Mitch Sylvestre said the group does not condone or tolerate what Parkinson said."Some of the work I am most proud of has been the relationships we have built with the many cultures and communities that call Alberta home," wrote Sylvestre."Those conversations have been honest and at times difficult, and they have made this organization better. I am not prepared to watch that work undone by one person’s words."According to Sylvestre, Parkinson has resigned from his position, and he will not participate, speak, or represent the APP going forward."Yesterday was meant to be about the Foundation of Freedom document and what it sets out," Sylvestre wrote. "Freedom of conscience and religion is not tucked away in the back of that document. It is the second line of the first article, and that was deliberate.""The document goes on to commit to protecting every citizen from discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity or religious belief. Those protections either cover every Albertan or they are not protections at all. A framework that does not extend to a person’s faith or cultural identity is not one I would ask anyone to sign onto.".Opponents of the Alberta independence movement have previously called some of the leaders "racist." Perhaps in anticipate of such a reaction, Alberta independence leaders quickly began pushing back against Parkinson's comments. "Those of us who care deeply about Alberta have a responsibility to hold ourselves — and the movements and organizations around us — to a higher standard," Wilson wrote. "Important questions about our future deserve serious arguments, respect for our fellow citizens, and basic human decency." Let Alberta Decide's other co-leader, Tanya Clemens, echoed Wilson's remarks and said "racist" comments do not belong in the Alberta independence debate. "They don’t advance the case for Alberta’s future, and they certainly don’t represent the kind of debate I want to be part of," wrote Clemens in a social media post. "I don’t pretend to speak for every Albertan who supports independence, and I won’t be defined by the words or actions of others. I speak for myself, and I’ll continue making the case for Alberta’s future with respect, facts, and a belief in what this province can become.".Lawrence Magee, known online as BertaProudDad, also chimed in on the discussion, saying that what happened was "disgusting, embarrassing, and completely unacceptable." "If we are serious about building a new Alberta, it must be an Alberta where every person who works hard, contributes and wants a better future for their children has a place," wrote Magee in a social media post."Our backgrounds may be different. Our stories may be different. But the future we are fighting for belongs to all of us."