WATCH: Alberta independence movement launches 'Alberta's Done Waiting' campaign

CALGARY — "Alberta's done waiting," is not only a statement but the name of a new campaign launched by Alberta independence organizers in preparation for the October 19 referendum question.Announced Friday at a press conference and organized by Let Alberta Decide, the campaign is co-led by Keith Wilson, a lawyer and independence advocate, as well as Tanya Clemens, an Alberta farmer, former teacher, and independence advocate.The new campaign hopes to encourage Albertans to see a better future through a concrete vision of what independence could look like.."Does it make sense for Alberta to continue to be ruled by Ottawa, with decisions that affect our lives, our communities, our economy, and our children made by Ottawa?" asked Wilson.Wilson went on to argue an independent Alberta would give it the autonomy to become more productive and expand its resources to reach an even larger worldwide scale."Independence allows Albertans to make decisions that affect Albertans.""So instead of going to Ottawa and asking for permission for things, we have the opportunity before us, depending on how Albertans vote, to elect politicians here in Alberta who will make the full range of decisions that affect every aspect of our lives and our economy.".Wilson claims the campaign's central message for independence is this: "Alberta has the work ethic, resources the world needs, the people and the expertise to develop them, a young entrepreneurial workforce, a strong agricultural base, deep energy experience, stable institutions and a long record of competence and contribution."As for Clemens, she added, there's an important question Albertans should ask themselves, "What kind of Alberta do we want to leave behind?""Because this conversation is ultimately about the people who will inherit the consequences of the decisions that we're making now. ""I spend a lot of time thinking about the next generation, and about my children, my students, about whether young Albertans will enjoy the same opportunities that previous generations have enjoyed."."And when I think about that question, I find myself returning to something that farmers understand very well: stewardship by being Albertans.""We have been entrusted with Alberta, and our responsibility is to leave it stronger than we found it for the generations that follow," she concluded.The Western Standard asked Wilson if he believes, with the fracturing within the independence movement of late, whether he considered himself the de-facto leader within the movement."We don't hold leadership campaigns.""What I think is important is just an observation of how things work, those who care about a topic will gravitate to people they see as sharing their approach, and with grassroots movements, it's my view, and my experience, that they self-select their leadership."."I'm not in a competition with anybody.""There's more than enough room in a democratic grassroots process for many groups.""I'm encouraged that there are many groups in support of independence, and I think it's equally important there are many groups, a few groups at least, that are articulating the other side, because people need to hear both sides," Wilson concluded.