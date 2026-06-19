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WATCH: Alberta independence movement launches 'Alberta's Done Waiting' campaign

Although Albertans will have to do a bit more waiting until October's referendum, the new 'Alberta's Done Waiting' campaign launched by Keith Wilson and Tanya Clemens hopes to prepare Albertans for independence and the vote that will help shape Alberta's future.
Keith Wilson, Tanya Clemens
Keith Wilson, Tanya ClemensWS
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Alberta
Abpoli
Jeff Rath
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
#abpoli
tanya clemens
Let Alberta Decide
Alberta's done waiting
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