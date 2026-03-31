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Alberta independence petition claims enough signatures to trigger referendum

Organizers behind the Alberta independence petition say they have gathered enough signatures to meet the referendum threshold, though the claim has not yet been verified by provincial officials.
Organizers behind the Alberta independence petition say they have gathered enough signatures to meet the referendum threshold, though the claim has not yet been verified by provincial officials.Alberta Prosperity Project
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Alberta Prosperity Project
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