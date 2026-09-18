Alberta independence plan outlines three-stage path to nationhood

Alberta could become an independent country while keeping pensions flowing, banks operating and public services running, according to a transition plan that proposes a staged transfer of federal responsibilities to the province.The 214-page Alberta Transition Council report argues the province already has most of the institutions needed to govern itself, with the biggest challenges involving negotiations, federal responsibilities and international relationships.“Alberta would not be starting from scratch,” the report states.The plan draws on 21 topic-specific working papers and contributions from 45 people. It identifies lawyer Keith Wilson and technology and systems strategist Dennis Kalma as the council’s co-leads.Detailed transition costs are not included. The report says a separate financial assessment is being prepared for release in the coming weeks.The proposed roadmap divides the process into three phases: preparation, negotiations and readiness, followed by independence and stabilization.Under the report’s proposed sequence, a vote to proceed on October 19, 2026, would be followed by preparation for an independence referendum assumed, for planning purposes, to take place in spring 2027.Alberta would remain a Canadian province during that initial period.The report recommends establishing a provincial transition task force to verify the research, refine cost estimates, identify federal functions Alberta would need to assume, inventory assets and records, and prepare negotiating positions.It also calls for early engagement with First Nations and work on legislation, staffing and contingency arrangements.A successful independence referendum would launch the next phase, involving formal negotiations and implementation.“A successful referendum would provide the democratic mandate for Alberta to proceed with the legal process of independence. It would not itself make Alberta independent on that day,” the report states.The plan proposes an intensive negotiating period through September 20, 2027, ahead of the provincial election anticipated that October. It describes September 20 as a decision point, rather than a deadline for ending talks.Negotiations could continue during and after the election..The report does not set a fixed independence date. It says that date should depend on the necessary legal arrangements being in place and essential systems being ready.Those systems include tax collection, government payments, banking, pensions, border controls, trade and transportation.The existing legislature, premier, cabinet, public service and courts would continue under the proposed interim arrangements. A permanent constitution would be developed through a separate process involving a constitutional conference and voter ratification.The council argues this would allow the transition to proceed without requiring Albertans to settle every question about their future system of government beforehand.“Continuity first. Change only what needs to change. Build what Alberta does not already have,” the report states.For pensioners, the plan prioritizes uninterrupted payments while longer-term questions about pension assets and administration are negotiated.For banking, it calls for arrangements covering regulatory authority, deposit protection, payment systems and emergency liquidity to support continued access to accounts, mortgages and everyday transactions.The report also recommends retaining the experience of federal employees working in Alberta through negotiated transfers, recruitment, secondments or temporary service agreements.Trade and cross-border access would require particular attention.The report cautions that Canadian trade agreements would not automatically become Alberta agreements. It proposes pursuing temporary bilateral and sector-specific arrangements while longer-term deals are negotiated.Cooperation with Canada and other countries is a negotiating objective, rather than a guaranteed outcome, the report acknowledges.On indigenous rights, the plan says First Nations must have a direct role in decisions affecting their rights, lands and future relationships with Canada and an independent Alberta. It also calls for a distinct process addressing Métis rights and institutions.Following independence, the proposed final phase would complete outstanding transfers and move temporary arrangements toward permanent systems.The report uses approximately 24 months after independence as a planning horizon for many temporary agreements, while stressing they should not expire automatically if still needed.“For most Albertans, the clearest measure of a successful transition would be that Day 1 of independence feels remarkably ordinary,” the report states.