Alberta independence support holds at 30% as referendum battle heats up

CALGARY — Support for Alberta independence remains largely unchanged as rival campaigns recruit volunteers and raise money ahead of an October 19 referendum on whether to pursue a future binding vote on independence.Polling from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute found 33% of Albertans would vote to begin the process toward a future independence referendum, while 61% would vote to keep Alberta in Canada.Support falls slightly when Albertans are asked how they would vote on a straightforward independence question. In that scenario, 30% said they would vote for Alberta to leave Canada.The difference suggests some voters may support holding another referendum without being fully committed to independence..Among Albertans who said they would vote to leave Canada, 41% said their primary motivation was to “send a message to Ottawa” rather than establish Alberta as an independent country.Overall support for independence has shown no statistically significant change since May, when 30% of respondents said they would vote to leave Canada in a hypothetical referendum.Support for taking the next step toward independence is highest among men older than 34. The Angus Reid Institute found 45% of men aged 35 to 54 and 48% of men aged 55 and older would vote to proceed with a future referendum..Younger Albertans showed less enthusiasm for the province leaving Confederation. Among respondents aged 18 to 34, 16% of men and 15% of women said Alberta should remain a Canadian province.The fall vote also appears to carry greater importance for independence supporters.The poll found 85% of those who would vote to leave Canada consider the October 19 referendum “very important” to Alberta’s future. By comparison, 60% of those who would vote to remain in Canada said the same.