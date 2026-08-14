News

Alberta independence support holds at 30% as referendum battle heats up

Alberta independence supporters protesting outside of the CPC BBQ in Edmonton.
Alberta independence supporters protesting outside of the CPC BBQ in Edmonton. WS: Will Vasseur
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Angus Reid
Referendum
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Alberta independence movement
Angus Reid poll
Alberta referendum 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news