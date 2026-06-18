Alberta independence supporters organize Sundre cruise after rodeo parade cancellation

CALGARY — Following the cancellation of the Sundre Pro Rodeo parade earlier this week, a group of Alberta independence supporters are organizing a “cruise” through Sundre this Saturday.The “For the Love of Sundre Cruise” is scheduled for 10 a.m., and is being organized by the operators of the Facebook group Cruise to Alberta Independence, who go by the names Mr. and Mrs. Al Bertan online.Mr. Bertan — who requested that his online moniker be used — told the Western Standard he decided to approach local Sundre residents and organize the event after the rodeo parade was cancelled following the controversy around a float decorated with Alberta flags being allowed to participate in the event..Alberta rodeo cancels parade after a decision about an Alberta-themed float leads to volunteers facing ‘harassment’ .On June 11, content creator Lawrence Magee, also known as Berta Proud Dad, said that the rodeo board had rejected his application for the float but afterwards he reported speaking with a rodeo board member who told him there had been a misunderstanding and the float would be allowed to participate.However, the rodeo association released a statement days later informing the public it would be cancelling the parade due to volunteers from both the parade committee and the rodeo committee becoming targets of online harassment and personal attacks over the decision.Bertan, a longtime participant in Alberta independence activism, said he had originally planned to take part in the rodeo parade before it was cancelled."When that got shut down, everybody wanted to go to Sundre," Bertan said."I decided it would probably be better if one person was leading the charge rather than a whole bunch of people showing up angry."He also stressed that Saturday's event is not a parade but rather a vehicle cruise operating under normal traffic laws..Bertan said he has been in contact with the Sundre RCMP to help ensure the event proceeds safely and without disruption.He said police have emphasized that participants must follow the rules of the road and that organizers are working closely with authorities on logistics.When asked about the expected turnout in Sundre, Bertan said he expected it to exceed his group’s regular cruises in cities such as Calgary and Edmonton, which usually attract between 15 and 20 vehicles.Bertan added that promotional posts for the Sundre event have received between 7,000 and 8,000 views on Facebook and that several well-known Alberta independence figures, including Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) CEO Mitch Sylvestre, among others, have expressed interest in attending.The cruise comes amid growing political tensions surrounding the upcoming citizen-initiated referendum questions, including the proposed question on Alberta sovereignty in October.On Wednesday, Premier Danielle Smith urged Albertans to maintain a respectful debate on the topic when she was asked about the Sundre controversy.“I hope we don’t see more division like that,” Smith said."The whole purpose of a citizen-initiated process is for people to have a debate about issues that matter to them, but to keep it respectful and ultimately let direct democracy decide.”Participants in the cruise are set to depart from staging locations in Calgary and Red Deer before converging in Olds and continuing to Sundre.