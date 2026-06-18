News

Alberta independence supporters organize Sundre cruise after rodeo parade cancellation

Following the cancellation of the Sundre Pro Rodeo parade earlier this week, a group of Alberta independence supporters are organizing a “cruise” through Sundre this Saturday.
Following the cancellation of the Sundre Pro Rodeo parade earlier this week, a group of Alberta independence supporters are organizing a “cruise” through Sundre this Saturday.Courtesy of Cruise to Alberta Independence
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Alberta Prosperity Project
Parade
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Alberta Proud
Sundre
Sundre Pro Rodeo
Alberta independence movement
Mitch Sylvestre
Al Bertan
Berta Proud Dad
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news