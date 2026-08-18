News

Alberta independence supporters reset with music, vendors, and positivity

Alberta independence leaders, including Jason Lavigne, Keith Wilson, Tanya Clemens, and John Bolton, gathered at the "Thanks Y'all" event on Saturday.
Alberta independence leaders, including Jason Lavigne, Keith Wilson, Tanya Clemens, and John Bolton, gathered at the "Thanks Y'all" event on Saturday. Jason Lavigne
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Whistle Stop Cafe
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Keith Wilson
Alberta independence movement
Jason Lavigne
Alberta referendum 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news