Alberta independence supporters reset with music, vendors, and positivity

EDMONTON — Alberta independence supporters relaxed on Saturday as leading figures organized a free concert in recognition of volunteers' efforts thus far in the movement. Independence advocate and event organizer Jason Lavigne intended for the event to give volunteers a chance to recharge with two months remaining before the referendum, and he believes it did so. "It was nice and relaxed and laid back," said Lavigne in an interview with the Western Standard. "It was obvious that people wanted to just recharge and relax.""There was very little political conversation. People weren't really talking about what was going on for the last couple of weeks. We were just enjoying each other's company and the music." .Lavigne and other prominent Alberta independence advocates held the event at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, and he estimates that roughly 500 people attended. Attendees were treated to performances by artists Lyndsay Butler, Ben Crane, Ruth Purves-Smith and Marty Damsell. There were also vendors at the event, and some pro-independence third-party advertisers. "I think the biggest takeaway was showing appreciation to all the hardworking volunteers and reminding people that it's about the people," Lavigne said. "It's not about the TPA. It's not about the politicians. It's about the people and the future." .Lavigne wanted to host the event to lift the spirits of supporters and volunteers who may have felt disappointed after the independence movement hit obstacles, such as Stay Free Alberta's petition being tied up in court or Elections Alberta not validating some signatures. "I thought it was pretty important for people to know that 'Yes, it's not Mitch's question on the referendum, but we still appreciate everything you're doing,'" Lavigne said. "We see you. We recognize you. We want to make sure that you are not forgotten." Now, with two months remaining before the referendum, where Albertans will vote on whether they want the UCP government to pursue a binding independence referendum, Lavigne intends to take a week to prepare for the final push. "The message for all Albertans is, this is the big one," Lavigne said. "Never in the history of Alberta has a single vote mattered so much as this one. We are going to have our say. It's only Albertans that can vote on this one."