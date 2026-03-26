Alberta introduces bill to cut red tape and boost interprovincial trade

Alberta is moving to reduce trade barriers between provinces with the introduction of Bill 21, the Interprovincial Trade Mutual Recognition Act, aimed at implementing the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods. The legislation is designed to lower costs for businesses, streamline regulations, and improve access to everyday goods and services for Albertans.If passed, Bill 21 would provide Alberta with the legal framework to adopt future mutual recognition agreements for goods and services, keeping products moving efficiently across Canada, reducing reliance on unpredictable cross-border markets, and strengthening local supply chains.“Removing unnecessary trade barriers will make life more affordable for Albertans and make it easier for Alberta businesses to grow and compete across Canada,” said Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration. “This legislation would strengthen our economy by making it easier to open new markets, improving product choice for consumers and ensuring Alberta remains a leader in promoting free trade within our province and across the country.”The Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods, signed by provinces and territories in November 2025 and taking effect on June 30, 2026, aims to simplify Canada’s regulatory system and enhance interprovincial trade..“Removing Canada’s internal trade barriers has clear economic benefits, particularly reducing barriers for business and costs for consumers,” said Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta. “Alberta’s leadership on this issue is an important step toward a more competitive and connected Canadian economy.”Heather Thomson, vice president of economy at the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, added that Bill 21 represents “practical, pro-business action that strengthens our competitive edge, creates more wealth, and reinforces Alberta's leadership on trade.”The legislation incorporates lessons from other jurisdictions and is designed to protect health, safety, consumer, and environmental standards while supporting economic competitiveness. Alberta plans to provide more information to businesses and industry partners as implementation progresses.