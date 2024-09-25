Alberta introduces civilian oversight to strengthen RCMP accountability

Alberta's government is enhancing the role of communities in setting policing priorities by introducing civilian governance bodies for areas policed by the RCMP, aiming to improve police accountability and align services with local needs. This shift, formalized under the Police Amendment Act, 2022, and set to take effect on March 1, 2025, ensures that Albertans have a voice in how their communities are policed.Under the new legislation, municipalities with populations over 15,000 will be required to form local policing committees, while smaller communities will be represented through regional committees or the newly established Provincial Police Advisory Board. These groups will work alongside RCMP detachments to set priorities, monitor service delivery, and enhance public safety.Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, emphasized that the legislation responds to Albertans’ long-standing desire for more say in how policing reflects their communities. “By creating new civilian governance bodies, we’re advancing a paradigm shift that sees local police across the province as an extension and reflection of the communities they serve,” Ellis said.Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of Alberta RCMP, welcomed the changes, stating they will improve local resourcing and responses to critical issues such as mental health, prolific offenders, and hate crimes. “The Alberta RCMP welcomes any changes or enhancements to oversight and governance that help us meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Hill.The initiative is also backed by Alberta Municipalities, whose president, Tyler Gandam, praised the government’s effort to build stronger ties between the RCMP and communities. "We hope these policing committees and the Provincial Police Advisory Board lead to improved public safety in communities throughout Alberta," Gandam added.Communities with fewer than 5,000 residents will be represented by the Provincial Police Advisory Board, a 15-member group with seats for municipal, rural, and indigenous representatives. This board will ensure smaller communities’ concerns are addressed through integrated safety planning and closer collaboration between the RCMP, municipalities, and Alberta’s government.The Police Amendment Act, 2022 was passed with the goal of improving police accountability, fostering stronger relationships with communities, and restoring public confidence in law enforcement. The new oversight bodies are expected to create a more responsive and transparent policing system across Alberta.Quick Facts:The Police Amendment Act, 2022, received royal assent on Dec. 15, 2022.The changes will come into effect on March 1, 2025, with civilian governance bodies being mandatory for RCMP-policed municipalities.The Provincial Police Advisory Board will represent small and rural communities, supporting integrated safety plans and setting province-wide policing priorities..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.