News

Alberta is not looking to change regulations on nicotine pouches

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange
Health Minister Adriana LaGrangePhoto Credit: Leah Mushet
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Government
Nicotine
Canadian Federal Government
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange
Zonnic
Nicotine Replacement Therapy products
NRTs
Alberta's Health Minister Adriana LaGrange
minister meeting
helath ministers meeting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news