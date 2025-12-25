Alberta issues daily avalanche forecasts to keep backcountry users safe

Alberta’s government and Avalanche Canada are providing daily avalanche forecasts to help backcountry users stay safe as winter conditions return.The Alberta Parks Kananaskis Mountain Rescue team monitors snow and weather conditions following the season’s first snowfall, issuing daily avalanche bulletins from November 15 to April 15 in partnership with Avalanche Canada. This year, an early-season bulletin was released on October 12.Backcountry users are urged to understand avalanche terrain, carry proper safety equipment, and know companion rescue techniques. Avalanches are more likely after heavy snowfall, wind events, or sudden warming, making caution essential for skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, and snowmobilers.Avalanche Canada advises travellers to take a safety course, recognise avalanche terrain, stick to lower-angle slopes under 30 degrees, travel one at a time in exposed areas, and avoid sun-exposed slopes during warm or sunny conditions. .Users should carry a transceiver, probe, shovel, and a GPS-enabled communication device or satellite smartphone with extra batteries. Kananaskis Mountain Rescue has also created an online resource to help identify avalanche terrain, available at albertaparks.ca/ATES.The Kananaskis Mountain Rescue team responds to roughly 375 backcountry incidents annually and produces public avalanche bulletins and hazard forecasts for the region. Alberta’s government has provided Avalanche Canada with a multi-year $750,000 grant to support avalanche education, forecasting, and public safety information.Avalanches remain Canada’s deadliest natural disaster, claiming more lives annually than all other natural hazards combined. Backcountry users are reminded to check avalanche.ca and Alberta Parks advisories before heading into the mountains.