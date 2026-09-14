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Alberta joins Saskatchewan and NWT in nuclear power pact

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (left), Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (left), Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson. Photo provided by the Government of Alberta
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Nuclear
Cdnpoli
Saskpoli
Energy
Scott Moe
Northwest Territories
Danielle Smith
Rj Sigurdson
Abpol
Cdnpol
Nuclear Energy
nuclear energy strategy
RJ Simpson
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