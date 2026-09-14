Alberta joins Saskatchewan and NWT in nuclear power pact

CALGARY — Alberta has struck a new agreement with Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories to explore nuclear power development and strengthen electricity connections across Western Canada and the North.The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for the three governments to share information and collaborate on large-scale nuclear reactors, small modular reactors and microreactors.It will also examine new and expanded transmission interties that could allow more electricity to move between the three jurisdictions.“Alberta’s economy is growing, and we need more reliable power to keep that growth going,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.“Nuclear energy has enormous potential to provide dependable power for our homes and businesses and support the continued growth of our energy sector.”Smith said working with Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories could strengthen connections between their electricity grids and create new opportunities to deliver affordable and reliable power..Canada unveils nuclear strategy to double workforce and expand uranium production.The three governments identified grid security, reliability and long-term affordability as shared priorities. They will also evaluate whether nuclear technology could provide an economical path toward carbon-neutral electricity generation.Alberta Affordability and Utilities Minister R.J. Sigurdson said the agreement would help the participating governments build a stronger regional electricity system.“Partnering with Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories to advance nuclear energy helps us build a stronger, more reliable power grid,” said Sigurdson.“Together, we’re securing our energy future and ensuring our communities have power they can depend on.”The governments will collaborate on reactor technology selection and development, financing models, environmental assessments, federal and regulatory approvals, uranium fuel transportation and nuclear waste management.Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said dependable electricity is necessary for economic growth and energy security.“By partnering with Alberta and the Northwest Territories, we can explore opportunities to advance nuclear energy, strengthen regional transmission connections and support the long-term resiliency of our electricity systems,” said Moe..Alberta releases nuclear energy report as it eyes future power mix.Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson said stronger grid connections could create opportunities for northern communities, particularly as new electricity generation projects are considered near the territory’s southern border.“We need to understand what that could mean for us and how we can benefit,” said Simpson.“This agreement will help us work with our neighbours, share information and explore potential grid connections, while positioning the NWT to take advantage of new energy opportunities in the region.”The proposed transmission expansion could support nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectricity, wind, solar and battery-storage projects, according to the Alberta government.Alberta released the Nuclear Energy Engagement and Advisory Panel’s final report in April 2026. The province is using the report to develop a nuclear energy roadmap expected in early 2027.The province also signed an agreement with Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories in March 2026 aimed at developing transmission inter-ties as part of a national energy corridor.Alberta and Saskatchewan previously signed a nuclear energy agreement in 2024. Alberta also joined Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick in releasing a strategic plan for small modular reactors and conventional nuclear development in 2022.