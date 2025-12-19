News

Alberta judge lifts injunction against the province's transgender children laws

An Alberta judge has granted the provincial government's appeal to lift an injunction against Alberta's transgender children laws, after the UCP invoked the notwithstanding clause to push the laws through.
Calgary Courts Centre
