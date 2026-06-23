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Alberta launches 10-year cancer care strategy backed by $1.2 billion funding commitment

Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange speaking with reporters.
Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange speaking with reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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Adriana Lagrange
Cancer
Alberta Cancer Foundation
Cancer Care Alberta
Acute Care Alberta
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