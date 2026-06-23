Alberta launches 10-year cancer care strategy backed by $1.2 billion funding commitment

The Alberta government has unveiled a new 10-year cancer care strategy aimed at expanding screening programs, speeding up diagnoses and improving treatment and support services for patients across the province.Released Tuesday, Alberta's Strategic Plan for Cancer to 2036 lays out a long-term roadmap focused on prevention, early detection, treatment, recovery and supportive care. The plan was developed following consultations with patients, families, health-care professionals, researchers and community organizations.Health officials say the strategy is designed to address growing demand on the cancer-care system as Alberta's population expands and ages."As a cancer survivor, I know first-hand how deeply cancer affects individuals and families," said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services. "This 10-year plan is our roadmap to ensuring that Alberta isn't just keeping up but leading the country when it comes to cancer care."The strategy identifies five priorities over the next decade: preventing more cancers and improving access to diagnosis and treatment, delivering seamless care across the province, advancing research and innovation, building a more sustainable cancer-care system, and attracting and retaining top cancer specialists.According to the province, approximately one in two Albertans is expected to develop cancer during their lifetime, placing increasing pressure on health-care resources.The plan includes more than 40 actions and commitments, including expanding cancer screening programs, improving diagnostic and referral pathways, strengthening supportive care services, increasing access to clinical trials and advanced therapies, modernizing data systems and digital tools, and growing the cancer-care workforce..Implementation will be led by Cancer Care Alberta and Acute Care Alberta in partnership with health agencies, providers, researchers and community organizations.Brenda Hubley, managing director of Cancer Care Alberta, said the strategy builds on Alberta's existing strengths in clinical care and research while creating a more integrated system for patients.The Alberta Cancer Foundation also endorsed the initiative, saying it would help accelerate progress in cancer prevention, screening and treatment.The strategy is backed by significant provincial spending commitments. Budget 2026 includes $1.2 billion over three years for cancer care, including $223 million in new operating funding to hire additional oncologists, expand surgical capacity, create more treatment spaces and improve access to supportive services.The province noted Alberta currently has a record 205 oncologists. Cancer Care Alberta hired 26 oncologists during the 2025-26 fiscal year and expects another 23 specialists to begin work in 2026-27.The government is also spending $800 million over eight years in partnership with Siemens Healthineers and the Alberta Cancer Foundation to modernize cancer treatment equipment, expand the use of artificial intelligence, establish two centres of excellence in cancer care and create a medical research and innovation fund aimed at attracting global talent.The last provincial cancer care strategy was released in 2013.Government officials said consultations for the new plan included more than 650 survey responses from health-care providers and more than 70 stakeholder interviews involving approximately 200 participants, including patients, caregivers, survivors and indigenous communities.