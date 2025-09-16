Alberta launches $185 million job services program

Alberta’s UCP government says it is overhauling employment supports with the launch of WorkFirst Alberta, a new program meant to connect job seekers with work and employers with talent.Through Budget 2025, the province is spending a record $185 million on career and employment services, with officials saying the program will make it easier for Albertans to reskill, access workshops, and receive tailored career supports. Employers will also get access to toolkits, labour market data, and, starting in 2026, a concierge-style matching service to connect them with workers.“WorkFirst is about transforming lives. It will help job seekers become employees, support employers in finding the right talent and empower the dedicated service providers who make these connections possible,” said Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services..Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration, called the initiative a reflection of Alberta’s reputation as a place of opportunity. “WorkFirst will open doors for more Albertans to find a good job that meets their needs. Not only does this create the means for someone to live, but it also builds a sense of pride, knowing they are a part of Alberta’s economic success.”The government said a major focus of WorkFirst Alberta will be on helping people facing barriers to employment, including persons with disabilities, youth, women, and single mothers. Supports will include career planning, assistive technology, supported placements, and help with childcare, transportation, and mental health needs..Private partners praised the announcement. John Corie, managing partner with Ballad Group, said the government’s spending “enables partners like Ballad to provide effective, targeted services that support Alberta’s economy and offer real value to the communities we serve.” Kevin McNichol, CEO of Prospect Human Services, added the model “will create innovative pathways for Albertans facing barriers and unlock critical labour pools to meet employer needs.”Last year, more than 38,000 Albertans used employment services through Nixon’s ministry, while 8,000 employers accessed supports. Of the 9,000 youth participants, 75% went on to work or further education, and more than 22,000 women received services, including 2,000 single mothers.