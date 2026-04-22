Alberta launches $50 million fuel program using federal tax revenues to fund emissions reduction projects

Alberta is rolling out a new $50-million initiative that will channel federal fuel taxes collected from gasoline and diesel producers into projects aimed at cutting emissions and strengthening the province’s refining and clean fuel industries.

The program, called the Future Fuels Challenge and administered by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), is designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of lower-emission fuel technologies, including carbon capture, hydrogen, biofuels and refinery efficiency upgrades.

Officials say the funding comes from federal taxes imposed on fuel producers and importers, which will now be directed into Alberta-based projects intended to reduce emissions while keeping the province’s fuel sector competitive.

“Alberta has spent more than 17 years building Emissions Reduction Alberta into a world-class organization with the expertise to turn complex challenges into practical results. The Future Fuels Challenge puts that Alberta-made strength to work by directing federal dollars into projects that reduce emissions, support innovation and strengthen the competitiveness of our refining sector,” said Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter.

The province says ERA is one of only a small number of organizations in Canada authorized to manage this type of funding, giving Alberta more direct control over how the revenues are deployed.