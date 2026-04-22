Alberta launches $50 million fuel program using federal tax revenues to fund emissions reduction projects

Alberta is rolling out a new $50-million initiative that will channel federal fuel taxes collected from gasoline and diesel producers into projects aimed at cutting emissions and strengthening the province’s refining and clean fuel industries.
The program, called the Future Fuels Challenge and administered by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), is designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of lower-emission fuel technologies, including carbon capture, hydrogen, biofuels and refinery efficiency upgrades.
Officials say the funding comes from federal taxes imposed on fuel producers and importers, which will now be directed into Alberta-based projects intended to reduce emissions while keeping the province’s fuel sector competitive.
“Alberta has spent more than 17 years building Emissions Reduction Alberta into a world-class organization with the expertise to turn complex challenges into practical results. The Future Fuels Challenge puts that Alberta-made strength to work by directing federal dollars into projects that reduce emissions, support innovation and strengthen the competitiveness of our refining sector,” said Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter.
The province says ERA is one of only a small number of organizations in Canada authorized to manage this type of funding, giving Alberta more direct control over how the revenues are deployed.
Each year, the program will support projects intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance new clean fuel technologies toward commercial deployment.
Successful applicants may receive between $1 million and $10 million per project, covering up to 50% of eligible costs.
Alberta already plays a dominant role in Canada’s fuel production, accounting for 62% of national refining capacity and 56% of biofuels capacity.
“The Challenge helps move low-carbon innovations to commercialization and deployment, filling a critical gap faced by industry and technology developers,” said Justin Riemer, CEO of Emissions Reduction Alberta.
“We’re looking forward to accepting applications from proponents across Canada to help scale solutions that can make a real impact.”
Industry groups also backed the initiative, calling it a practical way to support emissions reduction while maintaining competitiveness in the sector.
“This new funding represents a strong opportunity to advance low-carbon fuel projects, technologies and infrastructure that will deliver direct, measurable emissions reductions across Canada,” said Bob Larocque, president and CEO of the Canadian Fuels Association.
The funding program is part of ERA’s Fuel Innovation Fund, which reinvests federal fuel taxes collected from producers and importers into emissions-reduction projects. Officials say the Future Fuels Challenge is the first major competition launched under the new fund.