Alberta launches $8M youth hiring incentive to tackle 17% unemployment rate

Alberta’s government is spending $8 million to encourage businesses to hire young people, launching a new program it says will help reduce the province’s stubbornly high youth unemployment rate.The Alberta Youth Employment Incentive will provide grants to businesses that take on workers between the ages of 15 and 24. The program is expected to support about 1,000 employers and create 2,500 jobs for young Albertans.Youth unemployment in Alberta sits at 17%, far above the national average of 14.5%. The province has been hit harder than most due to record population growth, the highest interprovincial migration in the country and a 278% jump in temporary foreign workers over the past four years..Premier Danielle Smith said the program is meant to give young Albertans “a reason to be first in line for the kinds of jobs that open doors and build confidence.” Jobs Minister Joseph Schow called the initiative a way to ensure youth have “the training, skills and support they need to thrive.”Starting in October, businesses that hire one or two youth for at least 400 combined hours will receive $4,000. Those that hire three to five youth for a minimum of 750 combined hours will receive $7,500. The government says the grants will help cover $10 of the hourly wage for each young worker.The program will be administered by CAREERS, a not-for-profit that connects youth with employers. In addition, the province is rolling out a new digital badge for workers who complete 200 hours and pass a skills assessment, giving employers a way to identify candidates with verified on-the-job training.Pedro Almeida, president of the University of Alberta Students’ Union, said the program will help many students “gain the experience they need for a successful future.”