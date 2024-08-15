Alberta launches accelerated truck driver training for Ukrainian evacuees

Alberta's government is addressing the province's critical truck driver shortage by offering accelerated training programs to qualified Ukrainian evacuees, enabling them to obtain their Alberta Class 1 driver’s licences more quickly.

The province is currently short about 4,000 commercial truck drivers, a deficit that has significantly impacted supply chains, driving up costs for consumers and businesses alike.

In response, Alberta has amended the eligibility criteria for its Class 1 Experience and Equivalency Program to allow Ukrainian evacuees with previous truck driving experience to expedite the licensing process.

“Allowing Ukrainian evacuees with truck driving experience to enter the commercial driving industry is a win-win. It will help alleviate the ongoing driver shortage and support evacuees from Ukraine who have had so much to deal with over the past two and a half years,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors.

The government is also expanding the Driving Back to Work (DBTW) grant criteria to include Ukrainian evacuees, further aiding them in securing employment in the trucking industry. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to monitor driver competency and potentially extend similar recognition to other foreign-trained drivers in the future.

“By enabling qualified Ukrainian evacuees to obtain their Alberta Class 1 driver’s licences, we are providing them with valuable employment opportunities while also strengthening our supply chains,” added Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, Parliamentary Secretary for Settlement Services and Ukrainian Evacuees.

Ukrainian drivers with five or more years of experience within the last decade will be eligible for a waiver from the Mandatory Entry-Level Training (MELT) program, while those with two to five years of experience will need to complete 40 hours of training through the Class 1 Experience and Equivalency Program.

“Accelerated training for Ukrainian evacuee commercial truck drivers will alleviate the province-wide shortage. Having worked in conditions almost identical to those in Canada, these experienced commercial drivers are a natural choice to get behind the wheel and keep Alberta’s supply chains flowing,” said Tim Bennett, chair of the Alberta Motor Transport Association.

This initiative comes as more than 60,000 Ukrainian evacuees have registered with Alberta Health, underscoring the province's commitment to helping those fleeing the war in Ukraine resettle and find meaningful employment.