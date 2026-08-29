Alberta launches Canada’s first watercraft dip tank to fight invasive mussels

Alberta has launched Canada’s first watercraft dip tank as part of an expanded effort to prevent invasive mussels and other aquatic species from reaching the province’s lakes and rivers.The new system at the Dunmore watercraft inspection station uses hot water to treat trailered boats and kill mussels, larvae and other invasive species that can hide on hulls, engines, intakes and inside ballast tanks.The tank is large enough to completely submerge watercraft, making it particularly useful for larger boats with ballast systems that can be difficult to decontaminate using conventional methods.Alberta Environment Minister Grant Hunter said the province is spending money on new technology to keep invasive species out of Alberta waters.“Alberta is taking action to stop aquatic invasive species from spreading,” said Hunter. “By investing in innovative solutions like a dip tank, we are protecting our lakes, rivers and reservoirs for generations to come.”The province is also developing what it says will be a first-of-its-kind mobile dip tank capable of treating boats and trailers with hot water.The mobile unit will be sent to high-priority locations and used to respond to emerging threats at watercraft inspection stations and shorelines.“Keeping Alberta’s waterways free of invasive species is no small task, but we’re committed to protecting our lakes and rivers,” said Calgary-Lougheed MLA Eric Bouchard, chair of Alberta’s aquatic invasive species task force.“This dip tank pilot is another tool we’re using to help prevent invasive mussels from entering Alberta’s waterways and keep our province mussel-free.”Alberta says its waters remain free of invasive mussels, but inspectors continue to intercept contaminated boats entering the province.Eight watercraft carrying invasive mussels have been intercepted so far in 2026..Inspectors checked 21,995 boats in 2025 and discovered invasive mussels on 13 of them. According to the province, all contaminated watercraft originated in eastern Canadian provinces or the United States.“Invasive mussels are a serious threat to Alberta’s waterways, including our irrigation infrastructure,” said Alberta Irrigation District Association chair Richard Phillips.“Dip tanks will be a highly effective addition to Alberta’s efforts to prevent their introduction, ensuring that live mussels and mussel larvae are not present on boats entering our province.”Budget 2026 provided more than $10 million for measures aimed at preventing aquatic invasive species from entering Alberta.That includes $5.4 million in operating expenses for the province’s aquatic invasive species program.The government is operating a record 12 watercraft inspection stations this year, up from 11 in 2025, at a cost of $4.6 million.Another $275,000 is being spent on two decontamination stations in Lethbridge and Edmonton, while three conservation K-9 teams account for $525,000.The province has also imposed what it describes as some of the highest penalties in North America for violations related to aquatic invasive species.Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Justin Wright said preventing an infestation is particularly important in southern Alberta because of the region’s reliance on irrigation infrastructure.“This dip tank pilot is a smart investment that will help protect our lakes, rivers and irrigation infrastructure from invasive mussels before they can take hold,” said Wright.The prototype mobile dip tank is being developed with the Okanagan Basin Water Board using an original concept from the University of British Columbia’s School of Engineering.The province expects the mobile system to be operating by summer 2027.