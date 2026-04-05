Alberta launches condo dispute tribunal to speed up resolution and cut costs

Alberta has launched a new Condominium Dispute Resolution Tribunal, giving condo owners a faster and more affordable way to settle disputes with their condo corporations. Applications opened April 1, marking the start of a service aimed at improving transparency and consumer protections in the province’s condominium sector.The tribunal will handle conflicts over access to documents, meetings, and monetary sanctions imposed by condo boards, with additional dispute types expected to be added over time. The service is designed to be fair, accessible and cost-effective, providing guided negotiation, mediation and adjudication tailored to Alberta’s condo communities.Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally said one in five Albertans live in condos, yet affordable dispute resolution has long been unavailable. “This new tribunal is a major step forward to strengthen consumer protections, improve governance and give condo communities the tools they’ve been asking for,” he said.The initiative is supported by the Canadian Condominium Institute North Alberta. Government advocacy co-chair Hugh Willis called the tribunal a “hard-won achievement” that will have a lasting positive impact on owners across the province..To ensure long-term stability, the tribunal will operate on a self-funded model paid for by condo communities. Condo corporations will contribute a $9 annual Tribunal Service Fee per titled unit, and users accessing the tribunal will pay modest fees, including a $150 application fee that covers guided negotiation and up to four hours of mediation, $150 per half-day of additional mediation, and a $350 adjudication fee. Fees may be reduced or waived in cases of financial hardship.The tribunal also complements recent reforms, including mandatory technical analyses within four years of occupancy and earlier owner representation on interim boards, giving Albertans stronger tools to manage condo governance and prevent disputes from escalating.