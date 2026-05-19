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Alberta launches consultations on oilsands tailings ponds and mine water cleanup

Dead ducks on an oil sands tailings pond.
Dead ducks on an oil sands tailings pond.Alberta Fish and Wildlife
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Abpoli
Oil Sands
Ableg
Rajan Sawhney
Grant Hunter
tailing ponds
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